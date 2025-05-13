Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 15,169 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 76.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,169 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $708,349,000 after purchasing an additional 17,213 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 15,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $562,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,834,765. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.33.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 5.5%

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $162.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.54 and its 200 day moving average is $159.20. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $186.20.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

