21,252 Shares in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Purchased by Oasis Management Co Ltd.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FUTU. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Futu by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Futu by 624.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 13,370 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Futu by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Futu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 21,856 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FUTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Futu from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Futu from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.20.

Futu Stock Up 8.2%

FUTU stock opened at $110.74 on Tuesday. Futu Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $51.80 and a twelve month high of $130.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.01 and its 200-day moving average is $94.84. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

