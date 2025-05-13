277,805 Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Bought by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 277,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,334,000. LMR Partners LLP owned 0.08% of Sirius XM at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,079,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 442,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after acquiring an additional 244,736 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,052,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth about $1,253,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Price Performance

SIRI stock opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.90. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.59.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is -16.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.65.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

