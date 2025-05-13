FY2026 EPS Estimates for TELUS Digital Reduced by Desjardins

TELUS Digital (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2026 EPS estimates for TELUS Digital in a report issued on Monday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now anticipates that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for TELUS Digital’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TELUS Digital from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of TELUS Digital from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of TELUS Digital from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TELUS Digital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of TELUS Digital in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.07.

TIXT stock opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. TELUS Digital has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $6.86. The company has a market cap of $818.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.49, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

TELUS Digital (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. TELUS Digital had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $647.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.18 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIXT. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of TELUS Digital by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,868,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,241 shares during the period. Medina Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $8,211,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in TELUS Digital by 209.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,095,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,222,000 after buying an additional 1,418,119 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in TELUS Digital by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,606,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,979,000 after buying an additional 1,198,312 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in TELUS Digital by 365.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 739,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 580,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Digital Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

