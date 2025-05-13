Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Acquired by Michael & Susan Dell Foundation

Michael & Susan Dell Foundation lifted its position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 247.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,984,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400,000 shares during the period. Hayward makes up approximately 7.4% of Michael & Susan Dell Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation’s holdings in Hayward were worth $137,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hayward by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,305,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,352 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Hayward by 385.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,433,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696,170 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Hayward by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,109,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,282 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hayward by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,873,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,520,000 after purchasing an additional 392,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,399,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $703,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,766,972.40. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HAYW. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research cut Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

Hayward Stock Performance

NYSE HAYW opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.61.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.37 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

