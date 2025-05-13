Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 774,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,266 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $99,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,497,000 after buying an additional 14,826 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 734.8% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. William Blair lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $164.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

BAH stock opened at $124.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $101.05 and a twelve month high of $190.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

