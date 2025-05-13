Sidoti Csr Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for AGM

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr upped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 12th. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Mccarthy now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $4.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.31. The consensus estimate for Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s current full-year earnings is $17.60 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s Q3 2025 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.39 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.67 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.77 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.58 EPS.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:AGM opened at $190.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.88 and a 200-day moving average of $194.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 12 month low of $159.64 and a 12 month high of $217.60.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $96.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.33 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 19.43%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is 37.08%.

In other news, Director Mitchell A. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $513,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,835.24. This represents a 22.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aparna Ramesh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.86, for a total transaction of $201,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,590.12. This trade represents a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter worth $4,667,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.6% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 15,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 11.2% during the first quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 33.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

