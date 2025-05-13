Best Infrastructure Stocks To Consider – May 10th

NVIDIA, Alphabet, Coinbase Global, Broadcom, Alibaba Group, Cisco Systems, and ServiceNow are the seven Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that develop, operate, and maintain essential physical systems—such as transportation networks, energy and water utilities, and telecommunications infrastructure. These businesses often operate under long-term contracts or regulatory frameworks, which can provide investors with relatively stable cash flows and defensive exposure during economic cycles. By holding infrastructure stocks, investors gain access to critical assets that underpin economic activity and frequently pay consistent dividends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.65. 132,620,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,482,821. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $1.53 on Friday, reaching $152.75. The stock had a trading volume of 32,365,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,782,802. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.10. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

NASDAQ:COIN traded down $7.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.47. 16,352,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,648,561. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.38 and a 200 day moving average of $242.76. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $142.58 and a twelve month high of $349.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 3.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.26. The company had a trading volume of 13,277,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,201,218. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $128.50 and a 12 month high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $979.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.87, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $125.32. 11,134,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,590,010. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $148.43. The firm has a market cap of $299.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.77. 17,480,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,268,159. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $237.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE NOW traded up $6.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $981.13. 919,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,425. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The company has a market cap of $203.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $844.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $970.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

See Also