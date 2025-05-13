Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lessened its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 95.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,761 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 34,114 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 301.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,378,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $257,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,687 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,916,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 4,877.2% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 444,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,035,000 after acquiring an additional 435,587 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,081,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,993,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,404,025,000 after acquiring an additional 247,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Allison Transmission from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.63.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

NYSE:ALSN opened at $103.35 on Tuesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.49 and a 1-year high of $122.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.18 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 47.95% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Allison Transmission declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 57.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 4,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $437,325.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,075.60. This trade represents a 24.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Coll sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $170,450.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,938.04. This trade represents a 10.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

