Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Acquired by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 289.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total transaction of $1,388,635.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,116 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,970.80. This represents a 25.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total transaction of $1,949,074.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,977 shares in the company, valued at $8,061,809.14. This represents a 19.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,535 shares of company stock worth $3,521,612. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Elevance Health Stock Up 3.0%
Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $416.87 on Tuesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $362.21 and a 1-year high of $567.26. The company has a market capitalization of $94.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $424.52 and a 200-day moving average of $404.35.
Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.60 by $1.37. The firm had revenue of $48.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Elevance Health Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 26.69%.
Elevance Health Company Profile
Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.
