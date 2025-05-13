Mink Brook Asset Management LLC Takes $9.77 Million Position in Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU)

Mink Brook Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 261,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,766,000. Acme United accounts for about 9.3% of Mink Brook Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC owned 6.99% of Acme United as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACU. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Acme United during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acme United during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Acme United by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acme United during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acme United during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 62.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Acme United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Acme United stock opened at $38.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.23. Acme United Co. has a 12 month low of $32.85 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $142.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.64.

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Acme United had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 10.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. Acme United’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Acme United Corporation supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

