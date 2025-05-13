NDVR Inc. Invests $3.26 Million in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

NDVR Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 62,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,000. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust makes up approximately 3.1% of NDVR Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 133,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GLDM opened at $64.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.95. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $45.35 and a 1 year high of $68.23.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

