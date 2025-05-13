Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 116,274 Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 116,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,071,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 8.3% of Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCSH. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,050,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313,379 shares during the period. American Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. American Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,042,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,541,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,104,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,142,000 after acquiring an additional 878,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,142,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,177,000 after acquiring an additional 874,756 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.40. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.81 and a one year high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.2824 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

