15,067 Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Purchased by Napa Wealth Management

Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,000. DoorDash accounts for 1.1% of Napa Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,323,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,254,501,000 after acquiring an additional 317,502 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,153,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,160 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,749,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,781,000 after acquiring an additional 949,414 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,654,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,866 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,558,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,198,000 after acquiring an additional 86,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DASH. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 8,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $1,651,200.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,162 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,208.90. The trade was a 7.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $284,423.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,584.10. This represents a 8.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,573 shares of company stock worth $30,407,073 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Price Performance

NASDAQ DASH opened at $192.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.30. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.32 and a fifty-two week high of $215.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.70 billion, a PE ratio of 711.48 and a beta of 1.68.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. DoorDash had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About DoorDash

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

