Miura Global Management LLC Takes Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Miura Global Management LLC bought a new position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,000. Duolingo comprises 2.8% of Miura Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Duolingo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duolingo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Duolingo by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its stake in Duolingo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Duolingo by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUOL. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Duolingo from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Duolingo from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Duolingo from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.95, for a total value of $4,959,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,708.40. This trade represents a 99.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,805 shares in the company, valued at $46,927,975. This represents a 4.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,868 shares of company stock worth $38,594,200 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Price Performance

NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $517.83 on Tuesday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.05 and a 52 week high of $533.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 282.97 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $347.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.32.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.20. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $230.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.15 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

