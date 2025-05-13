Miura Global Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Miura Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,000. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 1.9% of Miura Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Czech National Bank raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 68,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,974,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 953 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Daiwa America lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $593.40.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director John B. Hess purchased 3,904 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of GS opened at $591.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $181.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $437.37 and a 12-month high of $672.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $535.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $577.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

