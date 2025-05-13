Analysts Set Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target at C$71.94

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$71.94.

TECK.B has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$84.00 to C$82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$74.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$52.72 on Tuesday. Teck Resources has a one year low of C$40.23 and a one year high of C$74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of C$26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$51.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$58.25.

Teck is a diversified miner with coal, copper, zinc, and oil sands operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru. Metallurgical coal is Teck’s primary commodity in terms of EBITDA contribution, closely followed by copper, with zinc and oil sands contributing smaller amounts to earnings. Teck ranks as the world’s second- largest exporter of seaborne metallurgical coal and is a top-three zinc miner.

