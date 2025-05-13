Mork Capital Management LLC Sells 3,200 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Mork Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 34,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 21,667 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth $553,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Energizer by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Energizer by 5,308.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 89,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 88,006 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Energizer by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,023,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,695,000 after purchasing an additional 80,163 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Energizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Energizer from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Energizer Stock Up 6.1%

ENR stock opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $39.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.04.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $662.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.85 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 168.16% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.38%.

Insider Activity at Energizer

In other Energizer news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.67 per share, for a total transaction of $86,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,645 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,567.15. This represents a 1.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

