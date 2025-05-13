Morse Asset Management Inc Has $1.19 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Morse Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 137,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,800,000 after buying an additional 26,847 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 95,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,354,000 after purchasing an additional 17,583 shares during the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,985,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $473.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $418.88 and a one year high of $618.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $462.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $481.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.02%.

Several brokerages have commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Melius Research downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.80.

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,840. This trade represents a 61.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. The trade was a 23.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

