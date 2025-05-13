Mork Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 58,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 946,998 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $16,383,000 after purchasing an additional 152,590 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $7,180,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $511,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $1,415,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,608,253 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $27,823,000 after acquiring an additional 219,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Levi Strauss & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.45.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $17.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.87. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 24th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.43%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

