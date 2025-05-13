Napa Wealth Management Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Napa Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.2% of Napa Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,402,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,118,000. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,786,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,025,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM opened at $207.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.03. The company has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

