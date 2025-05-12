Crestline Management LP Takes $211,000 Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 7,007,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,029 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,614,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,209,000 after purchasing an additional 24,019 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,493,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,719,000 after purchasing an additional 736,369 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,603,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,867,000 after purchasing an additional 112,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,439,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,204,000 after purchasing an additional 228,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems Price Performance

Shares of BSY opened at $46.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.20 and its 200-day moving average is $45.54. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $370.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.76 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Brock Ballard sold 12,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $557,324.04. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 68,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,068,325.12. This represents a 15.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on BSY shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BSY

About Bentley Systems

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.