Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 95.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,112,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030,999 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $179,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Appaloosa LP raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 11,843,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,004,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,158 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $585,479,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,676,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $566,124,000 after purchasing an additional 438,537 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,093,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $431,906,000 after purchasing an additional 78,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,978,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $337,377,000 after purchasing an additional 44,901 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA stock opened at $125.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.28. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $71.80 and a 12-month high of $148.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $299.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.19 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.36.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

