2,341,376 Shares in HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Acquired by Lightspeed Management Company L.L.C.

Lightspeed Management Company L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,341,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,847,000. HilleVax accounts for approximately 1.4% of Lightspeed Management Company L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HLVX. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HilleVax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of HilleVax by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HilleVax by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of HilleVax by 255.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 30,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of HilleVax by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 11,459 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
HilleVax Trading Down 0.5%
NASDAQ:HLVX opened at $1.90 on Monday. HilleVax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $16.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.78.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of HilleVax in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HilleVax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.
About HilleVax
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.
