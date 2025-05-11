Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Spirent Communications Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average of $9.18.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.

