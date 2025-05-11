QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Shares Sold by Jacobs Asset Management LLC

Jacobs Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,309 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,442 shares during the quarter. QCR comprises about 4.4% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QCR were worth $7,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in QCR by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in QCR by 987.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 22,221 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QCR by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 176,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 51,240 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in QCR by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in QCR by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QCR alerts:

Insider Activity at QCR

In other news, insider James D. Klein sold 630 shares of QCR stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total transaction of $46,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 428 shares in the company, valued at $31,415.20. The trade was a 59.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Helling bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $64,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,235.92. The trade was a 2.55 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QCR Stock Down 0.3 %

QCRH stock opened at $67.16 on Friday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.75 and a 52 week high of $96.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.69.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $76.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.01 million. QCR had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 19.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QCR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on QCR from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on QCR from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a $78.00 price target on QCR and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QCR

QCR Profile

(Free Report)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.