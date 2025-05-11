Irenic Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 133,907 Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Irenic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 133,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,309,000. Acadia Healthcare makes up about 0.6% of Irenic Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. FMR LLC lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 257.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,230,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,681 shares in the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,602,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,092,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $29,943,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 385.4% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 928,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,826,000 after buying an additional 737,427 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACHC shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $44.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays lowered Acadia Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.39.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $23.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $82.41.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

