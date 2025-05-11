J. Goldman & Co LP Raises Holdings in Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN)

J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 762,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares during the quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP owned about 1.20% of Guardian Pharmacy Services worth $15,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Guardian Pharmacy Services during the fourth quarter valued at $32,294,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services during the 4th quarter worth about $1,479,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Guardian Pharmacy Services from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Shares of NYSE:GRDN opened at $25.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.56. Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $26.91.

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes.

