J. Goldman & Co LP Takes $6.70 Million Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 57,934 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,697,000. J. Goldman & Co LP owned approximately 0.07% of Advanced Drainage Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,298.6% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.25.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $115.21 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $184.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 35.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

