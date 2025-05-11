GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Stock Position Lifted by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 148.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,155,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 690,513 shares during the period. GE Vernova accounts for 1.3% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $379,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its position in GE Vernova by 530.8% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000.
GE Vernova Stock Up 1.0 %
GEV stock opened at $398.03 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.01 and a 52 week high of $447.50. The company has a market cap of $108.64 billion and a PE ratio of 71.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.03.
GE Vernova Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GEV has been the topic of several research reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on GE Vernova from $471.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $387.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.22.
GE Vernova Profile
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
