GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Stock Position Lifted by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 148.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,155,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 690,513 shares during the period. GE Vernova accounts for 1.3% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $379,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its position in GE Vernova by 530.8% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Stock Up 1.0 %

GEV stock opened at $398.03 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.01 and a 52 week high of $447.50. The company has a market cap of $108.64 billion and a PE ratio of 71.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.03.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEV has been the topic of several research reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on GE Vernova from $471.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $387.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.