J. Goldman & Co LP Purchases 8,628 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP owned 0.09% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $10,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,842,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,829,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 16,717.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,602,000 after acquiring an additional 84,926 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,315,000 after acquiring an additional 16,658 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $112.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $87.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $163.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.22.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $36.27 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.46 and a twelve month high of $173.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($5.62). The company had revenue of $744.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.75 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $248,203.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,187.68. This represents a 8.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.