Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $304.15 Million Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,206,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,803 shares during the period. Vistra comprises approximately 1.1% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of Vistra worth $304,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vistra by 616.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other Vistra news, Director John William Pitesa purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $190,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,467 shares in the company, valued at $439,442.25. This represents a 76.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total value of $2,997,449.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,513.97. This represents a 32.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

Vistra Increases Dividend

NYSE:VST opened at $135.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.30. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $199.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 12.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Daiwa America raised Vistra to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

