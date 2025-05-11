Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,271,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510,443 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $451,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at $565,000. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in Vistra by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 201.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In related news, Director John William Pitesa bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $190,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,467 shares in the company, valued at $439,442.25. This represents a 76.26 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total value of $2,997,449.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,513.97. This trade represents a 32.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vistra in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.67.

Vistra Price Performance

VST opened at $135.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.30. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $199.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The company has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

