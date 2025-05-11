Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $13.18 Million Stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $13,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cencora by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Cencora in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cencora in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Stock Down 0.2 %

COR stock opened at $283.12 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.77 and a 1-year high of $309.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60.

Cencora Announces Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $75.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.41 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 25.52%.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.81, for a total transaction of $4,108,507.99. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 315,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,027,442.53. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 5,000 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $1,211,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,197.76. This represents a 24.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,223 shares of company stock worth $13,580,967. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price objective on Cencora in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.18.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

