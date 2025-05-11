Fiduciary Trust Co Boosts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fiduciary Trust Co increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 41,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 59,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

T opened at $27.88 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 68.10%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

