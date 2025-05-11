Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.06 and last traded at $14.06, with a volume of 271132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Get Everi alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Everi

Everi Price Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average of $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.74 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 7,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $100,668.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,615.20. This trade represents a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 30,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,428.75. This trade represents a 34.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 6.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Everi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Everi by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,361,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everi by 773.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 80,615 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.