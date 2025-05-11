Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $2.74 Million in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 286,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter worth $981,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Weibo during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Weibo by 1,003.7% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 458,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 416,690 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Weibo by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 276,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 525.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 69,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.
Weibo Stock Performance
NASDAQ:WB opened at $8.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.47. Weibo Co. has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $12.40.
Weibo Company Profile
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
