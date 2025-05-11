Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $2.74 Million in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 286,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter worth $981,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Weibo during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Weibo by 1,003.7% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 458,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 416,690 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Weibo by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 276,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 525.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 69,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Weibo alerts:

Weibo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WB opened at $8.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.47. Weibo Co. has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $12.40.

Weibo Dividend Announcement

Weibo Company Profile

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 7.77%. Weibo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

(Free Report)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, discover, and distribute content in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.