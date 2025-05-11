Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 62,326 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.30% of Radware worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Radware during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Radware in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Radware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Radware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Radware from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Radware Price Performance

RDWR opened at $22.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.65 and a beta of 0.95. Radware Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Radware had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $72.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Radware

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

