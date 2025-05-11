Cresset Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 143,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Genesis Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Genesis Energy by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 12,154 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genesis Energy by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 16,099 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $920,000. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 855,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,644,000 after acquiring an additional 92,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on GEL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Genesis Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

NYSE GEL opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $16.44.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.37). Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $398.31 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is -12.67%.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

