Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 10,983 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,983 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eXp World were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Barclays PLC grew its position in eXp World by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 31,509 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of eXp World by 17.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 75,431 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in eXp World by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 369,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 16,807 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in eXp World by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in eXp World by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 32,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average of $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.28 and a beta of 2.66.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $954.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.83 million. eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -181.82%.

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $275,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,928,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,010,968. The trade was a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $2,943,100. 27.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

