Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 5,252 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,252 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 204,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,368,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Blue Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 196,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,107,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,608,000.

Shares of VPU opened at $173.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.57. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $146.45 and a 12 month high of $180.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.21.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

