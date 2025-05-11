Crestline Management LP Purchases Shares of 22,500 iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $354,000. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Performance

EWA opened at $25.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average is $24.55. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $27.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

