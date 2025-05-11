Cresset Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,363 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFS. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 316,953 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after buying an additional 90,238 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 980,654 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,505,000 after acquiring an additional 184,799 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,825,993 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,456,000 after purchasing an additional 33,201 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $22.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $208.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.86 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 86.49%.

PFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Provident Financial Services from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Provident Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

