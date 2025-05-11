Cresset Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Helen Mccluskey purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.86 per share, with a total value of $100,062.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,575.76. The trade was a 5.63 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Kevin Symancyk acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.45 per share, with a total value of $861,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,289.50. This trade represents a 42.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SIG stock opened at $64.38 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $112.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.30. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by $0.23. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -168.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SIG shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. CL King initiated coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

