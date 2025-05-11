2,622 Shares in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Bought by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,622 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Hawkins by 180.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after buying an additional 25,545 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at $830,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Hawkins by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the period. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawkins stock opened at $119.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.98. Hawkins, Inc. has a one year low of $71.98 and a one year high of $139.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HWKN. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Hawkins in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial raised shares of Hawkins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

