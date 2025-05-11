2,622 Shares in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Bought by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,622 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Hawkins by 180.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after buying an additional 25,545 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at $830,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Hawkins by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the period. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hawkins Price Performance
Hawkins stock opened at $119.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.98. Hawkins, Inc. has a one year low of $71.98 and a one year high of $139.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.53.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HWKN
About Hawkins
Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hawkins
- What does consumer price index measure?
- GlobalFoundries Stock Hits Bottom: Is a Rebound Coming?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Here’s The Reason Goldman Sachs Is Bullish On MercadoLibre Stock
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Analyst-Favorite Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark: Worth the Hype?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.