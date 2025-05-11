Cresset Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,108 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,881,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,366,000 after acquiring an additional 399,056 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,788,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,494,000 after purchasing an additional 900,577 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in SentinelOne by 715.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,794,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SentinelOne by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,555,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,175,000 after buying an additional 70,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,534,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,661,000 after buying an additional 1,164,541 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on S shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SentinelOne from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 3,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $59,086.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,058,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,615,783.50. This represents a 0.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,378 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $124,689.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,891.75. This represents a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 503,140 shares of company stock worth $9,847,149 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 0.81.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

