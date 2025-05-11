Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,949 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $72.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.45 and a 200-day moving average of $72.10. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $63.66 and a twelve month high of $75.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.63.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

