Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 41,160 REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of REGENXBIO at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in REGENXBIO by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in REGENXBIO by 273.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGNX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on REGENXBIO from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.
REGENXBIO Price Performance
NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.01. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The firm has a market cap of $376.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.11.
REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.26. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 283.19% and a negative return on equity of 70.65%. The business had revenue of $21.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
REGENXBIO Company Profile
REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
