Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 283,758 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) by 376.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,758 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October worth $10,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 1,366.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:KOCT opened at $29.36 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October has a 52-week low of $26.68 and a 52-week high of $31.79. The company has a market capitalization of $104.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.22.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

