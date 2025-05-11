Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $2.97 Million Investment in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 68,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its position in IAC by 287.4% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in IAC during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in IAC by 1,398.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IAC during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in IAC by 1,193.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $37.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.75. IAC Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $58.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.94) by $1.14. The company had revenue of $570.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.18 million. IAC had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. IAC’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on IAC from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on IAC from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of IAC from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.43.

IAC Company Profile

(Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Further Reading

